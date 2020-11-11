MIDLOTIAN, Va. (WRIC) – A student at Midlothian High School has tested positive for coronavirus, according to Chesterfield County Public Schools’ website. The case was reported today on the county’s website.

Chesterfield County middle and high school students returned to in-person learning this week – the fourth cohort to return as part of the county’s Project Restart plan.

Teachers shared their frustrations about the county’s plan to return more students to the classroom yesterday at the county’s school board meeting. Teacher Todd Gasprello was among those who voiced concerns, saying that the school board went against their own health metrics instead of prioritizing the health and safety of students, faculty and staff.

“In no rational world, do you have a split decision from a health committee, claim you prioritize health, and then chose the riskier option that goes against VDH’s guidance,” Gasparello said at the meeting. “The hypocrisy is real and you all are okay with that.”

The county has reported 81 cases of coronavirus amongst teachers, students and staff since teachers returned to their classrooms on August 31.

