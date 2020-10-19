Chesterfield County Public Schools reports five new COVID-19 cases over weekend

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public School’s COVID-19 dashboard shows five new coronavirus cases were reported over the weekend.

On Saturday there were two new staff member cases, one at Bon Air Elementary School and another at Spring Run Elementary School.

On Sunday another Bon Air Elementary School staff member reported a positive coronavirus cases. This is the third case at Bon Air since a student contracted the virus on Friday.

There was also a positive staff member case at Providence Elementary School on Sunday where a contractor also recently was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The third case reported on Sunday was a student at Chalkley Elementary School, this is the third student to contract the virus since cohorts of children have begun returning to school.

The dashboard shows:

10/17/20 Bon Air ES (staff) 10/17/20 Spring Run ES (staff) 10/18/20 Providence ES (staff) 10/18/20 Bon Air ES (staff) 10/18/20 Chalkley ES (student)

LATEST HEADLINES: