Chesterfield County Public Schools starting its meal distribution back up

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — As students return to virtual learning, Chesterfield County Public Schools said they are starting up their curbside and meal service distribution program again.

The program will begin on Dec. 2, and meal distribution will occur on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Children do not have to be present to pick up a meal, but guardians without their child will need to tell staff their child’s first, last name and age.

CCPS said all county youth ages 18 and under are eligible to receive free school meals through June 18. These meals will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

Here is where you can pick up meals:

Breakfast, lunch, snack & supper: 7-8 a.m. pickup

Bellwood Elementary School

Beulah Elementary School

M. Christian Elementary School

Crestwood Elementary School, which includes Bon Air Elementary School

Ecoff Elementary School

Hening Elementary School

Hopkins Elementary School

Providence Elementary School

Matoaca Middle school

Breakfast and lunch only pickup: : 7-8 a.m. pickup

Enon Elementary School

Evergreen Elementary School

Grange Hall Elementary School

Greenfield Elementary School

Old Hundred Elementary School

Spring Run Elementary School

Swift Creek Elementary School

Watkins Elementary School

Winterpock Elementary School

Woolridge Elementary School

Tomahawk Middle School

Breakfast, lunch, snack & supper: 4:30-5:30 p.m. pickup

Bensley Elementary School

Chalkley Elementary School

Crenshaw Elementary School

Crestwood Elementary School

A.M. Davis Elementary School, which includes Reams Elementary School

Gates Elementary School, which is located at Bird High School

Jacobs Elementary School

Matoaca Elementary School

Wells Elementary School

Carver Middle School, which includes Harrowgate Elementary School

Elizabeth Davis Middle School, which includes Scott Elementary School

Falling Creek Middle School, which includes Falling Creek Elementary School

Manchester Middle School

Providence Middle School

Salem Middle School which includes Salem Elementary School

CTC@Hull

Bird High School, which includes

Includes Gates Elementary and CTC@Courthouse

Carver College and Career Academy

Thomas Dale High School, which includes Curtis Elementary School and Dale West Campus

Matoaca High School

Meadowbrook High School

Breakfast and lunch only pickup: : 7-8 a.m. pickup

Clover Hill Elementary School

Smith Elementary School

Midlothian Middle School

Robious Middle, which also includes Robious Elementary School

Swift Creek Middle School

Clover Hill High School

Cosby High School

James River High School, which includes Weaver Elementary School

Manchester High School, which includes Bailey Bridge Middle School

Midlothian High School

Monacan High School which includes Gordon Elementary School

Breakfast, lunch, snack & supper: 7-8 a.m. and 2:30-3:30 p.m. offsite pickup times

Bellwood Drive Flea Market

Bensley Park

Birchwood at Boulders Apartments

Central Library

Chester Library

Cornerstone Baptist Church

Crystal Lake Apartments

Cultural Center of India

Harry G. Daniels Park

Ettrick/Matoaca Library

Ettrick Park

Food Lion Shopping Center on 6201 Belmont Rd.

Friendship Baptist Church

Fulghum Center on 4003 Cogbill Rd.

Greenleigh Mobile Home Park

Holiday Mobile Home Park

Mallard Cove Apartments

Manchester Family YMCA

Meadowbrook Apartments

Mt. Gilead Full Gospel International Ministries

Old Beulah Elementary School

R. Garland Dodd Park

Rockwood Park

St. Augustine’s Catholic Church

Suburban Mobile Home Park

Transformation Church

Union Baptist Church

Your Store

Breakfast and lunch only: 7-8 a.m. and 2:30-3:30 p.m. offsite pickup times

Arbor Walk Gym

Aston Ridge Apartments

Brook Creek Crossing Apartments

Clover Hill Library

Creekpointe Apartments

Enclave Apartments

Enon Library

Fox Creek Community Pool & Gym

Hampton Park Fun House

Harbor East Mobile Home Park

Hunters Chase Apartments

Old Buckingham Station Apartments

Shenandoah Community Center

The Park at Salisbury Apartments

The Timbers Apartments

LATEST HEADLINES: