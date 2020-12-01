Chesterfield County Public Schools starting its meal distribution back up

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — As students return to virtual learning, Chesterfield County Public Schools said they are starting up their curbside and meal service distribution program again.
The program will begin on Dec. 2, and meal distribution will occur on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Children do not have to be present to pick up a meal, but guardians without their child will need to tell staff their child’s first, last name and age.
CCPS said all county youth ages 18 and under are eligible to receive free school meals through June 18. These meals will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.
Here is where you can pick up meals:
Breakfast, lunch, snack & supper: 7-8 a.m. pickup
- Bellwood Elementary School
- Beulah Elementary School
- M. Christian Elementary School
- Crestwood Elementary School, which includes Bon Air Elementary School
- Ecoff Elementary School
- Hening Elementary School
- Hopkins Elementary School
- Providence Elementary School
- Matoaca Middle school
Breakfast and lunch only pickup: : 7-8 a.m. pickup
- Enon Elementary School
- Evergreen Elementary School
- Grange Hall Elementary School
- Greenfield Elementary School
- Old Hundred Elementary School
- Spring Run Elementary School
- Swift Creek Elementary School
- Watkins Elementary School
- Winterpock Elementary School
- Woolridge Elementary School
- Tomahawk Middle School
Breakfast, lunch, snack & supper: 4:30-5:30 p.m. pickup
- Bensley Elementary School
- Chalkley Elementary School
- Crenshaw Elementary School
- Crestwood Elementary School
- A.M. Davis Elementary School, which includes Reams Elementary School
- Gates Elementary School, which is located at Bird High School
- Jacobs Elementary School
- Matoaca Elementary School
- Wells Elementary School
- Carver Middle School, which includes Harrowgate Elementary School
- Elizabeth Davis Middle School, which includes Scott Elementary School
- Falling Creek Middle School, which includes Falling Creek Elementary School
- Manchester Middle School
- Providence Middle School
- Salem Middle School which includes Salem Elementary School
- CTC@Hull
- Bird High School, which includes
- Includes Gates Elementary and CTC@Courthouse
- Carver College and Career Academy
- Thomas Dale High School, which includes Curtis Elementary School and Dale West Campus
- Matoaca High School
- Meadowbrook High School
Breakfast and lunch only pickup: : 7-8 a.m. pickup
- Clover Hill Elementary School
- Smith Elementary School
- Midlothian Middle School
- Robious Middle, which also includes Robious Elementary School
- Swift Creek Middle School
- Clover Hill High School
- Cosby High School
- James River High School, which includes Weaver Elementary School
- Manchester High School, which includes Bailey Bridge Middle School
- Midlothian High School
- Monacan High School which includes Gordon Elementary School
Breakfast, lunch, snack & supper: 7-8 a.m. and 2:30-3:30 p.m. offsite pickup times
- Bellwood Drive Flea Market
- Bensley Park
- Birchwood at Boulders Apartments
- Central Library
- Chester Library
- Cornerstone Baptist Church
- Crystal Lake Apartments
- Cultural Center of India
- Harry G. Daniels Park
- Ettrick/Matoaca Library
- Ettrick Park
- Food Lion Shopping Center on 6201 Belmont Rd.
- Friendship Baptist Church
- Fulghum Center on 4003 Cogbill Rd.
- Greenleigh Mobile Home Park
- Holiday Mobile Home Park
- Mallard Cove Apartments
- Manchester Family YMCA
- Meadowbrook Apartments
- Mt. Gilead Full Gospel International Ministries
- Old Beulah Elementary School
- R. Garland Dodd Park
- Rockwood Park
- St. Augustine’s Catholic Church
- Suburban Mobile Home Park
- Transformation Church
- Union Baptist Church
- Your Store
Breakfast and lunch only: 7-8 a.m. and 2:30-3:30 p.m. offsite pickup times
- Arbor Walk Gym
- Aston Ridge Apartments
- Brook Creek Crossing Apartments
- Clover Hill Library
- Creekpointe Apartments
- Enclave Apartments
- Enon Library
- Fox Creek Community Pool & Gym
- Hampton Park Fun House
- Harbor East Mobile Home Park
- Hunters Chase Apartments
- Old Buckingham Station Apartments
- Shenandoah Community Center
- The Park at Salisbury Apartments
- The Timbers Apartments
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Justice Department investigating ‘bribery-for-pardon scheme’
- Henrico resident says officers walked into home ‘unannounced’ three times, police chief responds
- AmeriCorps volunteers tackle neglected East End, Evergreen cemeteries as other volunteer group parts ways
- Congress scrambles to avoid government shutdown
- Advisory panel decides who will get COVID-19 vaccines first