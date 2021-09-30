Chesterfield County Public Schools still down over 100 bus drivers; job fair today

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – More than a month into the school year, Chesterfield County Public Schools is still down over 100 bus drivers, according to a CCPS spokesperson.

“We still have over 100 vacancies,” Shawn Smith, CCPS spokesperson told 8News. “However, we are very encouraged by the response from job applicants (the hiring process with training per Virginia requirements does take several weeks).”

To try and attract more drivers, the district will hold a bus driver job fair Thursday at Manchester Middle School from 4-8 p.m.

Pay starts at $20.21 an hour and there are sign-on bonuses.

The district is also taking to social media to try and get more people in the driver’s seat by posting a series of videos highlighting the important role drivers have.

Not all superheroes wear capes: Some drive buses! Two brand-new videos show how school bus drivers make a difference in the lives of #oneCCPS children. Video 1: https://t.co/DC3HV0TXSY. Video 2: https://t.co/rXLklW3Sa1. Bus driver job fair: https://t.co/b6WdJNlq5f. pic.twitter.com/zPhA5DVsUK — Chesterfield Schools (@ccpsinfo) September 29, 2021

Those interested in Thursday’s job fair can apply online ahead of time.