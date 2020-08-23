Chesterfield County Public Schools to hold virtual ribbon cuttings for new buildings

CHESTERFIELD COUTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools will be holding three virtual ribbon cutting ceremonies on Monday to celebrate three new schools in the district.

The district built new buildings to replace Harrowgate Elementary, Matoaca Elementary and Manchester Middle.

According to a press release from CCPS, the new schools are part of a strategic investment initiated by previous School Boards that will allow for more equitable and safer schools in the school division.

“The overwhelming support the community showed when voting for the bond referendum speaks volumes about the importance our residents place on equity and education,” Superintendent Dr. Merv Daugherty said. “The completion of these school replacement construction projects will provide our students and teachers with remarkable learning environments where they feel both safe and supported as they imagine tomorrow.”

The ceremonies will take place at 10 a.m. to commemorate the end of the replacement construction projects. The public will only be able to view them virtually due to state guidelines for gatherings. All three will be available on Chesterfield County Public Schools’ Facebook page for the community to watch.

Harrowgate Elementary:

Ribbon cutting: 10 a.m. on August 24 at 4000 Cougar Trail

Manchester Middle

Ribbon cutting: 10 a.m. on August 25 at 7401 Hull Street Road

Matoaca Elementary:

Ribbon cutting: 10 a.m. on August 26 at 20300 Halloway Ave.

