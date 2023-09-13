The Monacan High School offense about to run a play against the Manchester High School defense on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Monacan High School in Chesterfield will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new turf field at it’s next football game later this week.

According to Chesterfield County Public Schools, this is the second turf field in the district– the first was unveiled at Lloyd C. Bird High School in August.

The new Sprinturf Ultrablade field will be unveiled at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, ahead of Monacan’s football game against Cosby High.

“Synthetic turf allows fields to be used year-round, by eliminating downtime for grass growth and reducing rain delays,” a spokesperson for the school division said. “In addition to renewing the multipurpose fields, these projects improve accessibility, event areas and drainage.”

The turf field cost $2 million to install and was funded by the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors. The project was managed in coordination with the Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation Department and the school division.

“The Bird and Monacan fields are intended to serve school and county activities for eight to 10 years,” the school division spokesperson said. “In the future, other high school fields will be evaluated for synthetic turf.”