Chesterfield County recognizes first female Eagle Scout

Emelia Delaporte of Midlothian stands with benches that her Scouts BSA troop helped construct as part of her final project to earn the rank of Eagle Scout. (Photo: Grace Delaporte)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County recognized its first female Eagle Scout at the July 28 Board of Supervisors meeting.

Eagle Scout is the highest rank attainable in the Boy Scouts of America program, which is now known as Scouts BSA. The Board of Supervisors often recognizes young residents who have achieved the rank. But on Wednesday, the Board presented its first resolution recognizing a female Eagle Scout in the county.

“We are really, really pleased because this is the first time we’ve had the opportunity to recognize a woman coming through the ranks of Eagle Scout,” Midlothian District Supervisor Leslie Haley said. “I will tell you this is one of the favorite things we get to do because, honestly, you are the next generation of leadership. You’ve already proven that.”

(Photo: Grace Delaporte)

Accepting the resolution was Emelia Delaporte, alongside her parents. She said that, being from a military family, she had gone to seven different schools in seven consecutive years.

During that time, Boy Scouts of America changed its name to Scouts BSA and began allowing girls to join.

“My troop actually has girls from three different counties — Hanover, Chesterfield and Henrico — because there’s not very many female troops in the area and the bigger the better,” Delaporte said. “When we find one that we like with lots of girls, we tend to go for it.”

In order to attain the rank of Eagle Scout, Life Scouts must complete a service project. For Delaporte, she chose to give back to Midlothian High School, from which she graduated this year.

“I’m a member of the marching band. I just graduated, but last year, I was a section leader for the piccolos,” she said. ” When I was a junior there, I realized we didn’t have anywhere to sit. We were either sitting on the sidewalk or the on dirt or in the back of the tuba section leader’s car because there was no shade.”

With the help of her fellow female scouts, Delaporte got to work, completing her project in August of 2020.

“I brought my girls down from Mechanicsville and I think about 12 of us attended the project, plus our adult leadership,” she said. “We built three benches, representing my three high schools, three states, three middle schools, three marching bands, three troops.”

The Board of Supervisors approved unanimously a resolution recognizing Delaporte for her achievement.