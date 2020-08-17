Chesterfield County residents asked to conserve water, turn off irrigation systems

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Chesterfield County is again asking residents to conserve water for essential purposes and turn off irrigation systems.

Chesterfield Utilities Director George Hayes said on Monday that weekend flooding impacted two of the three county water supply pump stations, but there are currently no service disruptions. Hayes maintains the water was never compromised and is safe.

Hayes joined other Chesterfield County officials on Monday afternoon at a press conference for updates on the impact of flash flooding on Saturday and Sunday in Chesterfield County and surrounding areas.

According to Hayes, the Appomattox River Water Authority water treatment center experienced no issues and continues to supply around 50 percent of municipal water for the county. Two local water processing centers were impacted, Addison-Evans Water Production & Laboratory Facility, in Chesterfield, and the Jahnke Road Pump Station in the City of Richmond.

The Addison-Evans facility was taken offline Saturday after its basement flooded. The facility’s pumps are located in the basement and water rose to the floor above. The timeline to make repairs and reopen the facility will be months.

The Jahnke Road Pump Station was also flooded and repairs should be made within days.

“When the city gets the Jahnke Road Pump Station back online, we will be able to lift the emergency order on water conservation. So again, we are hoping this stays not weeks or months,” said Hayes. “As far as the Addison-Evans facility, that’s going to take significant amount of time to get it back online, and that measure may be in months.”

Fire Chief Edward Senter Jr. said they are monitoring Chesterfield’s water supply so that fire hydrants aren’t impacted during fire response. Two tankers are on stand-by in rural areas to help with water, if needed, he explained.

Chief Senter Jr. also said that the Powhatan Fire Department is on stand-by for potential mutual aid calls, should additional water be needed.

The fiscal impact of the recent flooding to Chesterfield County is not yet known, said Chairwoman of the County Board of Supervisors Leslie Haley.