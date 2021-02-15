Chesterfield County residents can drop off vegetative debris free of charge through Sunday

Saturday’s ice storm caused several trees to fall, including this one, which landed on a power line in Petersburg. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County is waiving vegetative debris fees through Sunday, Feb. 21 to give residents time to clean up from the recent ice storm.

According to a release, this applies to both the Northern and Southern Area Convenience Centers.

The centers opened Monday at 9 a.m., but their normal operating hours and locations are listed below:

Northern Area Convenience Center 3200 Warbro Road, Midlothian Friday – Tuesday, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Closed Wednesday and Thursday

Southern Area Convenience Center 6700 Landfill Drive, Chester Thursday – Monday, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Closed Tuesday – Wednesday



County officials say no vegetative debris larger than 16 inches in diameter and/or 8 feet long will be accepted. This includes all dead and downed plant material, which may have accumulated from the storm.

Bagged leaves and bagged or loose wood chips are to be disposed of in the municipal solid waste containers at the convenience center. According to a release, specific areas within the convenience centers are designated for vegetative debris that is not bagged.