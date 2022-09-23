CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County residents will have to find their own recycling service provider after the county announced that it will not renew its contract with Central Virginia Waste Management Authority.

Chesterfield has worked with Central Virginia Waste Management Authority since 1991, since then the company has diverted 60% of the county’s waste, which is 35% above the state requirement.

With the hopes to continue the county’s environmental stewardship and in an effort to lower costs, Chesterfield has decided to end its contract and allow residents to choose their own service provider. This comes after the county faced inflation and a market collapse.

The current curbside contract was already set to end on July 1st of next year.

Chesterfield County resident Robert Huesman. (Photo credit Rolynn Wilson)

With this end in sight, some residents like Robert Huesman say they will shift to utilizing the landfill and hope the county will make improvements there.

“Do they have a system over at the dump site to handle all of the recycling that’s picked up? That would be a question I would have because right now they have a couple of dumpsters over there for recycling,” Huesman said.

Residents and businesses may begin transitioning to private haulers at any time by contacting their preferred hauler.

The following companies have indicated that they will provide curbside recycling, and will include containers for their service:

Each hauler will provide instructions regarding existing containers. Containers no longer needed can be brought to a Chesterfield Convenience Center at no cost for recycling. Learn more about the curbside recycling transition by reading the Chesterfield on Point blog and view the presentation to the Board of Supervisors on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.