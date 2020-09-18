Chesterfield County School Board considering changes to hybrid reopening model

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — 8News has learned there may be some additional changes to the Chesterfield County Public Schools reopening plan, which is leaving parents confused and frustrated. The first group of students is scheduled to return for face-to-face instruction on September 29.

The county’s current plan for the majority of students is a hybrid face-to-face model. Every two weeks, more and more students will return to the classroom, but only for two days a week. Those two days depend on a student’s last name. The other three days will be asynchronous, meaning students will work independently at home without a teacher or virtual classroom setting.

“They will be given assignments, worksheets, different modules to complete on the computer, but they will not have the constant teacher instruction that they have now,” said Christen Crews, the mother of a third grade student in the county.

However, that current plan could change. “I know some parents have reached out to the school board expressing these concerns and have been advised that they are retooling the hybrid plan,” Crews said.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the school district told 8News, “The School Board has asked staff to look at what slight alterations could be made to the plan so that students working asynchronously from home also have the opportunity to join the rest of their classmates virtually for part of the learning day.”

Crews said this makes her concerned. “This has not been publicly spread. I heard about this through social media, so it’s very much a lack of transparency,” she said.

Parents will have the final say as to whether their student will return for the hybrid face-to-face model or stay at home and continue with full virtual learning.

Crews said, at this time, she will be keeping her son home. “I think that it is a recipe for disaster to have children returning to school with the onset of flu season,” Crews told 8News.

Latest updates from Chesterfield County Public Schools