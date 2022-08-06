CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County is gearing up for back to school, and residents still have a week to donate to the supplies drive for Chesterfield County Public Schools (CCPD).

The Richmond Executive Airport is hosting the community school supplies drive, which will benefit Chesterfield County Public Schools students.

Donations are currently being accepted at a several locations around the county through Friday, Aug. 12.

Suggested donations include composition books, pencils, markers, folders, glue, crayons, scissors and index cards.

Until Aug. 12, donations can be taken to Chesterfield County Public Libraries, Chesterfield County Community Development, the Eanes-Pittman Public Safety Training Center, the Department of Social Services, the Mental Health Support Services-Rogers Building, the Ramsey County Administration Building, and Chesterfield County Airport Terminal.