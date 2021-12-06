Chesterfield County Schools announce winter break curbside meal pickup

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools has announced details for its curbside meal pickup program over winter break.
These distributions include breakfasts and lunches for children under the age of 18. Normally, curbside pickups take place on Tuesdays from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
The district said there will not be pickups taking place Dec. 21 and Dec. 28, when schools are closed for winter break. To compensate, the Dec. 14, pickup will include three weeks of meals to cover through Jan. 4.
Here is where you can pick up meals:
- Bon Air Elementary School
- Thelma Crenshaw Elementary School
- Matoaca Elementary School
- Carver Middle School
- Manchester Middle School
- Providence Middle Schol
- Salem Church Middle School
- L. C. Bird High School
- Cosby High School
- Thomas Dale High School
- Meadowbrook High School
- Monacan High School
- Chesterfield Career &Tehnical Center
Children do not need to be present for meal pickups.
Anyone will questions can call Food and Nutrition Services at 804-743-3717.