Chesterfield County Schools announce winter break curbside meal pickup

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools has announced details for its curbside meal pickup program over winter break.

These distributions include breakfasts and lunches for children under the age of 18. Normally, curbside pickups take place on Tuesdays from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

The district said there will not be pickups taking place Dec. 21 and Dec. 28, when schools are closed for winter break. To compensate, the Dec. 14, pickup will include three weeks of meals to cover through Jan. 4.

Here is where you can pick up meals:

Bon Air Elementary School

Thelma Crenshaw Elementary School

Matoaca Elementary School

Carver Middle School

Manchester Middle School

Providence Middle Schol

Salem Church Middle School

L. C. Bird High School

Cosby High School

Thomas Dale High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monacan High School

Chesterfield Career &Tehnical Center

Children do not need to be present for meal pickups.

Anyone will questions can call Food and Nutrition Services at 804-743-3717.