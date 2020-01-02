Chesterfield County Schools launching Hall of Fame

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools said it wants to honor former teachers, administrators, support staff and community volunteers with a new Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame is being created along with the Chesterfield Education Foundation and will honor up to 13 people per year for their contributions to Chesterfield students.
The inaugural class will be inducted in March. There are several requirements a nominee must meet.
To nominate someone, or to learn more about the nomination process, click here.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Man, 9-year-old daughter killed in S.C. after being mistaken for deer, authorities say
- ‘On the Farm Again’: Virginia woman makes hay replica of Willie Nelson
- Study shows top 10 New Year’s Resolutions for 2020
- Uber driver graduates after passenger pays off college debt
- Jack Del Rio hired as Washington Redskins defensive coordinator