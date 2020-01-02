Chesterfield County Schools launching Hall of Fame

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools said it wants to honor former teachers, administrators, support staff and community volunteers with a new Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame is being created along with the Chesterfield Education Foundation and will honor up to 13 people per year for their contributions to Chesterfield students.

The inaugural class will be inducted in March. There are several requirements a nominee must meet.

To nominate someone, or to learn more about the nomination process, click here.

