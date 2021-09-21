Chesterfield County schools still searching for bus drivers, holding hiring fair

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools has been experiencing bus driver shortages this school year. In order to find more drivers, the school district is holding a job fair on Sept. 30.

Pay will start at $20.21 an hour for new employees and they will be offered $3,000 starting bonuses.

The job fair will be at Manchester Middle School from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Newly hired drivers will take part in paid CDL training and will be eligible for full-time benefits.

Interested applicants can register online ahead of time.