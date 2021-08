CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County schools continue to battle a major bus driver shortage as the school year gets into full swing.

In response to this, school leaders will hold a meeting Monday morning to discuss the issue.

According to a release, the school board and board of supervisors will address bus driver pay and bonuses.

The meeting is slated for 9:30 a.m. at the Career and Technical Center.

