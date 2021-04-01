Chesterfield County schools update meal distribution schedule to accommodate for spring break

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Public Schools district has released an updated meal schedule to make sure food still gets to students during spring break.
Students will have off from April 2 to April 9, during that time there will be two meal distribution dates for all Chesterfield County children ages 18 and younger.
Families can pick up food on Tuesday, April 6 and Thursday, April 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following schools:
- Cosby High School, located at 14300 Fox Club Parkway
- Crenshaw Elementary School, located at 11901 Bailey Bridge Road
- Crestwood Elementary School, located at 7600 Whittington Drive
- Thomas Dale High School, located at 3626 W. Hundred Road
- A.M. Davis Elementary School, located at 415 S. Providence Road
- Elizabeth Davis Middle School, located at 601 Corvus Court
- Hening Elementary School, located at 5230 Chicora Drive
- Hopkins Elementary School, located at 6000 Hopkins Road
- Manchester Middle School, located at 7401 Hull Street Road
- Matoaca High School, located at 17700 Longhouse Lane
On April 13, curbside services will resume with weekly distributions on Tuesdays and Thursdays at certain schools. CCPS is doing away with distributions at the following locations after spring break due to low participation:
- Beulah Elementary
- Harrowgate Elementary
- Hening Elementary
- Swift Creek Elementary
- Watkins Elementary
- Robious Middle
- Bon Air Elementary moved to Crestwood Elementary at 76000 Whittington Drive
Families can continue getting meals at other nearby locations. To double check which locations give out meals and what time they serve them, go to the CCPS website.