Chesterfield County schools update meal distribution schedule to accommodate for spring break

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Public Schools district has released an updated meal schedule to make sure food still gets to students during spring break.

Students will have off from April 2 to April 9, during that time there will be two meal distribution dates for all Chesterfield County children ages 18 and younger.

Families can pick up food on Tuesday, April 6 and Thursday, April 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following schools:

Cosby High School, located at 14300 Fox Club Parkway

Crenshaw Elementary School, located at 11901 Bailey Bridge Road

Crestwood Elementary School, located at 7600 Whittington Drive

Thomas Dale High School, located at 3626 W. Hundred Road

A.M. Davis Elementary School, located at 415 S. Providence Road

Elizabeth Davis Middle School, located at 601 Corvus Court

Hening Elementary School, located at 5230 Chicora Drive

Hopkins Elementary School, located at 6000 Hopkins Road

Manchester Middle School, located at 7401 Hull Street Road

Matoaca High School, located at 17700 Longhouse Lane

On April 13, curbside services will resume with weekly distributions on Tuesdays and Thursdays at certain schools. CCPS is doing away with distributions at the following locations after spring break due to low participation:

Beulah Elementary

Harrowgate Elementary

Hening Elementary

Swift Creek Elementary

Watkins Elementary

Robious Middle

Bon Air Elementary moved to Crestwood Elementary at 76000 Whittington Drive

Families can continue getting meals at other nearby locations. To double check which locations give out meals and what time they serve them, go to the CCPS website.