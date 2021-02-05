Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office takes ‘Polar Plunge’ to raise money for Special Olympics Virginia

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The pandemic didn’t stop the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office from doing their annual ‘Polar Plunge’ to raise money for the Special Olympics of Virginia on Friday.

Normally they hold the event at Virginia Beach, with 4,000 law enforcement officers from across the state.

For Chesterfield, this year saw a blow-up pool filled with buckets of ice and water instead of the ocean.

Several deputies made the plunge, as well as one of their K9’s.

Roy Zeidman, the Senior Vice President of Special Olympics Virginia, said this year he wants anyone who can to participate.

“Today, thanks to COVID, we’ve gone with a virtual plunge,” Zeidman said. “Plunge it your way. We want people plunging however they can.”

Chesterfield Sheriff Karl Leonard took a dive himself, and said jumping in the water is a fun way to raise money for a good cause.

“Jumping in water, normally the ocean in February, that’s a fun way to get the attention of people,” Leonard said. “That’s what we are doing here today. Just doing it in a pool.”

The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office raised over $2,800 for the Virginia Special Olympics.