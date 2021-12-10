Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office unveils memorial for workers killed in the line of duty

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After roughly five years of planning and over $35,000 fundraised, the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office opened a memorial to those killed in the line of duty on Friday.

Over the 272 years that the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office has been operating, they have lost three officers in the line of duty. Those men are Sheriff Benjamin Branch killed in 1786, Deputy Archer T. Belcher killed in 1912 and Chief Deputy Gilliam H. Cogbill in 1969.

The sheriff’s office historian Russ Lescault said he searched through court records, county inquest records, old board meeting minutes, family interviews and national archives to learn about these officers and their deaths. Lescault even worked with descendants of the fallen officers to gather artifacts such as their badges.

The memorial, first unveiled on Friday, displays the men’s names along with a large star-shaped badge on top. It’s made of granite and weighs 1.5 tons. It is placed outside of the Historic 1917 Courthouse Building on Iron Bridge Road.

Chesterfield’s current sheriff, Karl Leonard wanted to make sure all of the funding for the project was donation based and worked to gather around $36,000 to make the memorial a reality.

At the unveiling, Leonard said he hopes the memorial will give people a place to visit and grieve. He said it was the least the department could do to honor the loss and sacrifice of the officers.

At the event, Board of Supervisors Chairman James Holland said the officers made the ultimate sacrifice for their community and the memorial serves as a reminder of the risk that comes with the job. He prays that another name never has to be added to the monument.