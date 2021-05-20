Chesterfield County starting COVID-19 text notifications

FILE – In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, a man uses a cell phone in New Orleans. The Federal Communications Commission is scheduled to vote Thursday, Dec. 12, to approve a new national National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number that is 3 digits. Once implemented, people will just need to dial 988 to seek help. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County announced on Thursday that it has launched a new anonymous COVID-19 text notification system.

The county said this new system will give updates from the health district and local government about the COVID-19 pandemic. Information will include on things like COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Chesterfield.

The announcement said this system will not collect any personal data and residents can unsubscribe at any time.

You can sign up for the notifications by texting “CfieldCOVID” to 888777.

You can learn more about the new system online here.