CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A group of Chesterfield County students donated their time and creativity to their community this holiday season.

Several National Art Honors Society students from Cosby High paid for and put together 240 art packages for needy families.

Cosby High National Art Honors Society students with the art packages they paid for and assembled. (Photo: Chesterfield County Public Schools)

These kits were delivered to the Chesterfield Food Bank for distribution.