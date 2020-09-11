Chesterfield County takes on National Night Out with a COVID-19 twist

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)– Chesterfield County Police Department announced their National Night Out celebration will be held October 6, 2020.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic–Chesterfield police postponed the annual event from its first Tuesday in August to comply with social distancing guidelines.

Resulting from COVID-19 the date isn’t the only thing that has changed this year; the parties communities look forward too will also look a little different.

Instead of a traditional block party, your neighborhood could:

Make signs or banners to display in yards

Have an art contest

Organize vehicle parades

Hold virtual party

Chesterfield Police has said that they are ready to participate whether that’s joining your vehicle parade or just driving through the neighborhood to say hello.

Chesterfield County Police will host a free National Night Out Kick-Off event from 5 PM to 8:30 PM, September 19, 2020 at Westchester Commons Shopping Center. The event will feature live entertainment while maintaining six feet apart to follow social distancing guidelines.

The Chesterfield Food Bank will collect donations at the event.

To register your celebration, click here.

