CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County and the nonprofit Maggie Walker Community Land Trust are breaking ground on what they are calling the first-of-its-kind affordable housing project in Ettrick next week.

The set of ten single-family homes dubbed Ettrick Landing will be built at the site of the old Ettrick Elementary annex near the intersection of Dupuy Road and Woodpecker Road.

The one and two-story single-family homes with three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms are going to go up about a mile from Ettrick Park.

The county and Maggie Walker Community Land Trust are anticipating the sale price for the new homes will be anywhere between $150,000 and $180,000.

It’s a price point they said is affordable for families earning between $35,000 and $75,000 a year.

The county gave the land trust $500,000 in 2018 to rehab homes and re-sell them, but the non-profit will still remain owners of the land the homes sit on.

Maggie Walker Community Land Trust will continue to own the ten lots in Ettrick Landing, hoping to keep the homes affordable.

The new project comes as a new housing study released show the average family can’t afford a home in most of the Richmond region.

The groundbreaking ceremony will happen at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19.