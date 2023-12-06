CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County officials will break ground on Beulah Park, which will include a new cricket pitch field at Beulah Recreation Center.

The groundbreaking event will take place on Monday, Dec. 11, at the Center — located at 6724 Hopkins Road in North Chesterfield.

County officials said that construction of the park comes after the Beulah Recreation Center opened earlier this year on the site of the former Beulah Elementary School.

The 9-acre project will convert the former school athletic grounds into the Richmond region’s first regulation-sized cricket pitch, with a scoreboard and batting cage, as well as two multipurpose rectangular fields, a combination restroom/picnic shelter and a half-mile walking trail.

The park is estimated to open to the public by fall 2024.

A playground, splash pad and court games will be constructed during the next phase of the project, according to Chesterfield County officials.