Chesterfield County to help residents prepare finances for emergencies through virtual course

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County is making sure its residents are financially prepared for emergencies. Chesterfield Emergency Management will be holding a virtual finance class every Thursday starting on Sept. 24. Classes will continue until Nov. 19.

The course will cover the FEMA Emergency Financial First Aid Kit, how to get FEMA assistance, safely storing important documents and flood insurance.

There will also be opportunities for participants to download the EFFAK workbook to their computer. The county will be offering physical copies of the workbook for pickup from the Meadowdale, Central or North Courthouse Road libraries.

To sign up for a class, click here.

2020 Financial Preparedness for Emergencies Class Schedule:

Morning Sessions (10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.) Evening Sessions (6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.) Thursday, Sept. 24 Thursday, Oct. 1 Thursday, Oct. 8 Thursday, Oct. 15 Thursday, Oct. 22 Thursday, Oct. 29 Thursday, Nov. 5 Thursday, Nov. 12 Thursday, Nov. 19

