CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield residents now have a new place to renew their drivers license.

Chesterfield County officials along with state dignitaries are cutting the ribbon today on a new Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles Select office within the Chesterfield County Administration Building located at 9901 Lori Road.

Services offered at DMV Select offices around the state can include administrative needs having to do with vehicle titles and registration, license plates and decals, disabled parking placards, transcript and E-ZPass transponders.