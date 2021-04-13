Chesterfield County to offer in-person summer camps

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Kids in Chesterfield County will have the chance to attend summer camps virtually and in-person this summer.

Families will be able to register for camp programs starting Monday at 8:30 a.m.

Traditional camp programming is available to kids over the age of five.

This year, Chesterfield County is offering outdoor adventure, nature, history and sailing programming. There will also be camp options available for children with disabilities.

There will also be a new program offering kids the chance to do camp from home. Camp Curiosity will be virtual with an option for kids to attend in-person field trips on Friday.