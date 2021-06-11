Chesterfield County to recognize some of the county’s oldest residents

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County is looking to recognize county residents age 100 and older. Give your favorite local centenarian a call to let them know they’re eligible for a certificate and recognition.

The Chesterfield County Department of Citizen Information and Resources’ Office of Aging and Disability Services will be recognizing people over 100 with a certificate, photo, shoutout at a board of supervisors meeting and online, and recognition at “Centenarian Day” in September.

Centenarians and their families can choose from the following combinations of options:

Option 1: Certificate only

Option 2: Certificate, photo, social media and BOS recognition during birth month

Option 3: Certificate, photo, social media and BOS recognition during birth month and special recognition during “Centenarian Day” presentation at September Board of Supervisors meeting on Sept. 22

Even people who have been honored in years past can participate.

Everyone participating will be asked to share details about their life, achievements and experiences.

To participate, fill out the Centenarian Recognition Online Request form 45 days ahead of the centenarian’s birthday. To be recognized at the special meeting in September the form must be done by July 30.