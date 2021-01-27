Chesterfield County to reopen two museums closed since March 2020

The Chesterfield County Museum is one of two historic sites in Chesterfield County set to reopen Jan. 27. (Photo: Chesterfield County)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two historic Chesterfield County museums are reopening Wednesday, after being closed since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a Wednesday release, beginning Jan. 27, the Chesterfield County Museum and the historic 1892 Jail will reopen to the public and operate on a weekly schedule of Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

County officials say face coverings and social distancing are required. Specific doors for entry and exit and enhanced cleanings will be in place, as well.

The Chesterfield County Museum serves as a replica of the first colonial courthouse built in 1750. The suggested donation is $2 per person.

(Photo: Chesterfield County)

The historic 1892 Jail replaced several earlier jails that once stood on the Courthouse Green. It has been restored and is open for tours. According to a release, the jail contains the original prison cells upstairs and has a changing exhibit space on the first floor. The suggested donation is $1 per person.

Both museums are located on Mimms Loop in the Courthouse Green at the Chesterfield Government Center.

County officials say Magnolia Grange Museum House, which reopened on a limited basis in September, remains open with a weekly schedule of Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.