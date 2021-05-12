Chesterfield County to spend $25 million on Otterdale Road drainage improvements

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County announced on Wednesday that the Transportation Department is planning to spend $25 million to reduce flooding on Otterdale Road by improving drainage crossings.

The project includes three new bridges across the section of road between Genito and Woolridge roads. The bridges will cross three creeks — Otterdale Branch, Horsepen and Blackman — in order to prevent future flooding on the road. Areas leading up to the bridges will also be elevated an extra 8 feet.

The county plans to start the project in January 2022 and spend about two years on construction.

The construction of each bridge will cause complete road closures, they will all be done at separate times. Chesterfield plans to have detours in place during those construction periods.

County residents will have a chance to learn more about the project during a virtual meeting on Thursday, May 20 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Residents must register online in order to attend the meeting.

The following Thursday, May 25, there will be a panel discussion from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Youtube, Facebook Live, Verizon channel 28 and Comcast channel 98. Anyone wishing to ask questions during that stream can comment on the Facebook Live video.

People wishing to attend in-person on May 25 can go to the meeting at the Chesterfield County Public Meeting Room at 10001 Iron Bridge Road. Anyone interested in attending in-person can register ahead of time by emailing the county transportation department at Transportation@Chesterfield.gov.