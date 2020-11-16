Chesterfield County updates CARES Water Assistance Program requirements

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County is modifying several of its requirements for the recently launched Chesterfield CARES Water Assistance Program.

The program was originally launched in late October to offer relief to residents who have fallen behind on utility bill payments after a loss or decrease in income due to the coronavirus pandemic. Administered through the Department of Social Services, the program uses federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding for those in need of assistance in paying overdue water and wastewater utility bills.

Previously, the county required all members of the household to submit proof of an decrease in income due to COVID-19. According to a Monday release, residents looking to apply need only provide documentation of at least one household member being furloughed, laid off, unemployed, or under-employed due to the the pandemic. Residents may also qualify for this assistance program if they’ve been unable to find a job due to COVID-19, or had to leave or quite their job due to contracting the virus or caring for someone who was infected.

Chesterfield County residents may apply online by Monday, Nov. 30. County officials say funds will be awarded on a first-come, first serve basis.

According to a release, initial funding assistance will not exceed $500. Depending on funding availability after Dec. 1, applicants may be eligible for up to $200 in additional funding assistance if their household income has not increased and assistance for past due balances is still required.