Chesterfield County warns of deputy impersonator scam call

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a deputy impersonator calling people asking for prepaid cards in exchange to drop warrants.

This comes after the sheriff’s office received a call from a resident who said they received a call from a deputy asking for prepaid cards to make charges go away.

“The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office will NEVER instruct a person to pay money to make a charge “go away,” CCSO wrote on Facebook.

Here are some tips to avoid falling victim to these types of scams:

Make sure you are actually speaking with a Sheriff’s Office employee.

Verify the person’s identity and call by contacting the Sheriff’s Office at 804-748-1261

Check your active warrants at Chesterfield.gov by typing “active warrants” in the search field. This will show active warrants and capias in Chesterfield County.

If you or someone you know feels you are a victim of a phone scam to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.