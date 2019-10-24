Chesterfield County woman devastated after dog killed in possible coyote attack: ‘That dog had a lot of love’

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield County woman is warning her neighbors to stay vigilant after her dog was killed in what she believes was a coyote attack.

Laura Paz said her roommate Michelle Ellis found her dog named LaNeve dead in their backyard in the Falling Creek area Tuesday.

“I just saw this flap of skin and all the blood,” Ellis recalled to 8News. “A lot of the blood was found in this area and I noticed there was like smears, like she was being dragged.”

Paz says there has been multiple coyote sightings in the neighborhood, though police are still investigating to confirm whether it is a coyote.

A neighbor Monday night captured what appears to be a coyote running through their yard, located two houses down from where the dog died.

Chesterfield Police told 8News they responded Tuesday to the 3900 block of Paulhill Road for a report that a dog had been attacked and killed by an unknown animal. There were no witnesses to the attack, police said.

Since July 1, Chesterfield Police said they have received about five calls reporting coyote sightings in the Falling Creek area.

LaNeve wasn’t the only animal found dead in Paz and Ellis’ backyard.

“This past spring time, something broke into the chicken house, killed five of my chickens. They were just scattered throughout the yard. We could never figure out what happened,” Ellis said.

Paz shared with 8News memories of her beloved pet, who she says was her protector.

“She always sat next to me and never left my side. She wasn’t scared of anything,” Paz said. “That dog had a lot of love … gave the best hugs and the best kisses.”

“The moment the cremation gentleman came and took her away, he had a little basket that he covered her with and carried her away like she was sleeping, and I have both those visions in my head every once in a while and I can’t help but lose it,” Ellis said.

Now the grieving roommates are telling their neighbors to keep a close eye on their pets and children.

“We want to make sure everyone knows keep your animals inside, watch your children, really, because coyotes aren’t friendly,” Paz said.