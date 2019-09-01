1  of  3
Breaking News
DPS Trooper in serious but stable condition after mass shooting in Odessa 34-year-old man dies after being pinned underneath SUV in Prince George Missing Northumberland County man found dead, suspect in custody
Live Now
Tracking the Tropics

Chesterfield County’s first African American female police sergeant retires

Chesterfield County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County’s first African American female sergeant retires Sunday after 20 years of service.

Sgt. Juana Butler served as a general instructor, defensive tactics instructor, taser instructor, police recruiter, a member of the Special Response Unit and the Police Honor Guard during her with the force.

As a member of the Honor Guard, she was recognized with two Unit Citations.

She also was awarded the Life Saving Award, for her efforts in preventing an attempted suicide.

Sgt. Butler was also a long-time recruiter for the department

“Her talents in that area will be greatly missed,” Chesterfield County Police Department’s Facebook post read. “We wish you all the best in retirement, congratulations!”

We'd like you to help us thank Sergeant Juana Butler for her 20 years of service to the Chesterfield County Police…

Posted by Chesterfield County Police on Sunday, September 1, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events