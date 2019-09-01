Chesterfield County’s first African American female police sergeant retires

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County’s first African American female sergeant retires Sunday after 20 years of service.

Sgt. Juana Butler served as a general instructor, defensive tactics instructor, taser instructor, police recruiter, a member of the Special Response Unit and the Police Honor Guard during her with the force.

As a member of the Honor Guard, she was recognized with two Unit Citations.

She also was awarded the Life Saving Award, for her efforts in preventing an attempted suicide.

Sgt. Butler was also a long-time recruiter for the department

“Her talents in that area will be greatly missed,” Chesterfield County Police Department’s Facebook post read. “We wish you all the best in retirement, congratulations!”