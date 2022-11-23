CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — If you live in Chesterfield County, you most likely know about the abundance of aquatic resources, such as streams, reservoirs and riverfronts, along the Appomattox and James Rivers. To help the community maintain these attractions, the Chesterfield County Department of Environmental Engineering is calling all interested volunteers to help keep the waterways clean.

Volunteers are invited to participate in a free program called WaterTrends, where they will test and monitor the water for a variety of factors, including dissolved oxygen, pH, temperature and more, to ensure that it is safe and clean for residents and wildlife to use.

No previous experience is required for those who wish to volunteer, as training will be provided.

The waterways in Chesterfield are used for drinking, fishing, boating and other aquatic-based recreation and sports. For more information about the WaterTrends program, watch this video or visit here.