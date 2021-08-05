Chesterfield couple charged after son’s body found in freezer to appear in court

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield couple who is accused of storing their son’s body in a freezer for more than two years is expected in court Thursday.

In May, Chesterfield Police found the remains of Eliel Adon Weaver, who the family refers to as Adon, in a freezer at a home in the 6400 block of Lookout Point Circle. Police suspect the parents failed to administer aid to the child and concealed his body sometime between Jan. 1, 2016, and Dec. 31, 2018.

Adon’s parents, Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina D. Weaver, 48, have been arrested and charged with conspiracy to conceal a body and failing to render aid to a child. Both were released from jail on bond.

The Weavers are married but at this time only Dina Weaver has been confirmed through DNA testing to be Eliel’s biological mother.

The couple’s hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m.

Dina Weaver will appear in court on charges of concealing a dead body and failure to render aid.

Kassceen Weaver will be in court on charges of conspiracy to conceal a dead body, concealing a dead body, failure to render aid, malicious wounding, and domestic assault and battery.

Police are asking anyone with any information about this incident to contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.