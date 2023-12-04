CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield couple is speaking out after a man in a motorized wheelchair was hit by a truck while crossing the street at an intersection in Chesterfield County.

Frank and Danielle Clay live in a neighborhood behind the Chester Family YMCA, and the only way in and out is through the busy intersection of West Hundred Road and Parker Lane.

But after a man in a motorized wheelchair was hit by a white Ford F250 around 12:30 Sunday afternoon, the Clay’s are pushing for a change. Since there is no stop light at the intersection, it’s getting harder for drivers to turn safely through four lanes of traffic.

“This intersection has always been a little rough over the years. It’s gotten worse,” Frank said. “I grew up here.”

According to police, the pick-up truck was parked at the stop sign on Parker Lane at the intersection with Route 10. The truck driver was preparing to make a right turn to go east on Route 10.

At the same time, the man in the motorized wheelchair was traveling the opposite direction and ended up crossing when the truck turned right. According to police, the truck hit the motorized wheelchair.

“One of the neighbors indicated to us that she had come by and the gentleman that was hit was actually underneath the tire of the truck,” Frank said.

Luckily, the man was taken to a nearby hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries and the driver was ticketed for careless driving.

“There isn’t really a place to stop to get your car into the lane safely. I was always worried that something bad was going to happen,” Danielle said.

Before the accident happened, Danielle said she had already tried submitting a request to VDOT to add in a traffic light – all in effort to prevent this exact incident from happening and to slow drivers down as a whole.

“It doesn’t have to be 24/7. I know that they can make it to where it’s only when traffic is present so it doesn’t bottleneck the other road as much. But something’s got to change,” Danielle said. “If there was a button or some type of way to make it red so that he could cross safely. This was 100% preventable.“

So far in 2023, there have been 233 car crashes on West Hundred Road – 46 of those located near the intersection of West Hundred Road and Parker Lane.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.