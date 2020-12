CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court will be closed all week due to COVID-19. Chesterfield Police tweeted that concerns regarding the pandemic has led to the court closure.

Cases will resume on Dec. 28. In the meantime, all pretrials, motions and detention hearings will be held in General District Court. These will take place on Monday through Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.

