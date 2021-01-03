Chesterfield court closed through Wednesday for COVID-19 concerns

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield General District Court will be closed Monday, Jan. 4 through Wednesday, Jan. 6, according to a Sunday morning release.

County officials say the temporary closure is due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is reporting 131 new coronavirus cases in the county that have been confirmed within the last 24 hours.

During this time, the only hearings that will be held will be video arraignments, protective orders, and bond hearings.