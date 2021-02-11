Chesterfield COVID-19 vaccine clinics cancelled for winter storm

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Health District announced cancellations for two upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics due to inclement weather.

The Friday clinic at Colonial Heights Middle School is cancelled as well as the Saturday clinic at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds.

Everyone with appointments for either of these clinics will be sent an email with a new registration link for another vaccination opportunity. The health district has not yet determined what the new date will be.