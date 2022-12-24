CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield County are investigating a crash between a car and a pickup truck that left one person dead on Christmas Eve.

On Dec. 24 at approximately 5:40 p.m., officers responded to the 14000 block of Beach Road in Chesterfield County to investigate a reported crash.

Upon their arrival on scene, the officers learned that a Hyundai sedan traveling west on Riverway Road had collided with a Chevy Silverado pickup truck that was traveling east on Beach Road, according to a statement from police.

Both occupants in the Hyundai were taken to a nearby hospital, where one was pronounced dead on arrival, Chesterfield Police said. The other occupant is in critical condition. According to police, the victims’ names are being withheld at this time as authorities look to notify next of kin.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has more information is asked to contact Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251, or submit a tip through the P3 Tips mobile app. Those who send tips may choose to remain anonymous.