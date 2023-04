UPDATE: According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, all lanes have reopened and the scene is clear.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate 95 is causing traffic backups in Chesterfield Friday afternoon.

The crash is located on I-95 south, near Route 10. Two southbound lanes and the south right shoulder have been closed due to the crash.

Traffic backups had reached approximately five miles at 4:16 p.m.

