UPDATE 8:00 a.m.: All lanes have been reopened and the crash has been cleared.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer crash in Chesterfield shut down all lanes of Interstate 95 south near Chippenham Parkway Thursday morning, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred around 5:15 a.m. All but one lane were reopened by 7 a.m.

Traffic backups were expected in the area, and drivers were urged to find alternate routes.

Virginia State Police said the crash is under investigation.

