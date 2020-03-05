Breaking News
Chesterfield crash shuts down portion of Midlothian Turnpike

Chesterfield County

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A two-vehicle crash on Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County left one person with non-life threatening injuries, a Chesterfield Fire & EMS spokesperson told 8News.

The crash, located in the 14100 block of Midlothian Turnpike, has blocked westbound lanes of Midlothian Turnpike at Winterfield Road.

