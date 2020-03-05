Chesterfield crash shuts down portion of Midlothian Turnpike

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A two-vehicle crash on Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County left one person with non-life threatening injuries, a Chesterfield Fire & EMS spokesperson told 8News.
The crash, located in the 14100 block of Midlothian Turnpike, has blocked westbound lanes of Midlothian Turnpike at Winterfield Road.
Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.
