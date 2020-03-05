Chesterfield crash shuts down portion of Midlothian Turnpike

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- Kelan Davoud, a Midlothian sixth-grader, is taking a stand for bullied children. He has written a book entitled, "Kelan and The Magical Glove," hoping to inspire kids to take a stand against the bullies in their lives.

"The whole story is based on me and my friend building legos and dealing with bullies at the time," Kelan said. "Back in fifth grade there were some kids just messing around with other kids and just not being cool with them -- picking on them. So I wanted to discuss this topic and just put it out there for everyone."