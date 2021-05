Crews remain on the scene of a house fire on Carters Creek Drive in Chesterfield on Friday. (Photo: Alex Thorson/8News)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A family of six has been displaced after a fire broke out at their home on Carters Creek Drive on Friday afternoon.

The flames were contained to two rooms on the second story of the house. All six people that were home at the time managed to evacuate. The home hasn’t been ruled a total loss. No firefighters were injured.

Crews will remain on scene for cleanup. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

