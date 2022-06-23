CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — No injuries have been reported in a house fire on Sandy Ford Road near Matoaca High School.

According to the Chesterfield Fire Department, a call for a house fire on the 17800 block of Sandy Ford Road came in at 10:06 a.m. on Thursday, June 23. When units arrived at the house, they saw smoke and fire coming through the roof of the house and immediately began working to bring the blaze under control.

None of the house’s residents were home during the fire, but it is believed that a few pets were killed. No injuries to fire department personnel or civilians have been reported.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time. Sandy Ford Road is currently closed at both ends.