VIDEO: Explosion at Chesterfield food factory starts two-alarm fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield fire officials say no one was injured after a compressor exploded inside a food factory early Friday morning.

According to Lt. Jason Elmore, there was an explosion from a compressor in the boiler room at Fiorucci Foods, located on Ruffin Mill Road. That explosion started a two-alarm fire.

Workers were inside the factory when the explosion occurred, but no injuries were reported, Elmore said.

The fire has been marked under control, but Chesterfield Fire crews, as well as crews from Colonial Heights, are still working to remove smoke from the building, which will be closed for the rest of the day Friday.

8News has a crew on the scene working to gather more information. Check back for updates on this developing story.