Chesterfield crews respond to house fire on Knollwood Drive

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Fire crews responded to a house fire off of Knollwood Drive Monday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to a call about a structure fire on the 1400 block of Knollwood Drive around 3:56 p.m. Monday.

Chesterfield Fire said the one-story brick rancher was showing heavy fire when they arrived. Crews had the blaze marked under control almost an hour later, at 4:49 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

