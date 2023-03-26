CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A driver struck a pole on Old Stage Road in Chesterfield County, knocking down wires and igniting a fire that crews are trying to keep away from nearby homes.

A Chesterfield County Fire Department spokesperson told 8News in an email that the driver was not hurt, but that the vehicle was fully engulfed in fire and power lines are “arcing.”

“Holding ground cover fire away from residences until Dominion Power arrives,” Captain J.A. Harvey wrote in the email.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the fire has closed all northbound and southbound lanes of Old Stage Road near Old Bermuda Hundred Road.

Stay with 8News for updates.