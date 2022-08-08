CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police is seeking more information to find a fugitive who is wanted for money laundering and potential drug charges.

According to the Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers, Tyrone Orville Davis is wanted for money laundering and conspiring to violate the Drug Control Act.

Police say Davis is 45-year-old male who stands 5-foot 4-inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone who has seen Davis is asked to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or submit an anonymous tip through the P3Tips mobile app. Those who submit information that helps lead to the arrest of Sebastian could receive a cash reward of up to $5,000.